David Byrne Apologises For 'Blackface' Skit

David Byrne has apologised for a 1984 skit featuring him impersonating persons of colour.

The skit was filmed in 1984 to promote Stop Making Sense, the seminal Talking Heads concert film.

In it, David Byrne is 'interviewed' by a number of journalists - in reality, the American artist in costume.

Donning face paint to assume Black and brown identities, the clip caused consternation online when it was unearthed.

Addressing this, David Byrne said: "To watch myself in the various characters, including black and brown face, I acknowledge it was a major mistake in judgement that showed a lack of real understanding. It’s like looking in a mirror and seeing someone else - you’re not, or were not, the person you thought you were."

"We have huge blind spots about ourselves - well, I certainly do. I’d like to think I am beyond making mistakes like this, but clearly at the time I was not. Like I say at the end of our Broadway show American Utopia 'I need to change too'...and I believe I have changed since then."

He finishes: "One hopes that folks have the grace and understanding to allow that someone like me, anyone really, can grow and change, and that the past can be examined with honesty and accountability."

Check out the statement below.

One hopes that folks have the grace and understanding to allow that someone like me, anyone really, can grow and change, and that the past can be examined with honesty and accountability. — DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) September 1, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.