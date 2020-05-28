David Byrne Announces New We Are Not Divided Project

David Byrne has introduced new project We Are Not Divided.

When not constructing phenomenal live concert films , David Byrne can also be found promoting positive news through the website Reasons To Be Cheerful.

Billed as a solutions-based online magazine, the website will now partner in a new six-week endeavour bringing together various media titles.

We Are Not Divided is a new project, one that matches fresh story-telling and dialogue with original illustrations, some of which will be hand-drawn by David Byrne himself.

Collaborators include Guardian, The Marshall Project, and more, with David Byrne commenting:

"This series is hopeful at a time when that is in short supply. I realise the title might come as a shock. Not divided? Are you kidding me? What world are you living in? I am more than a little aware of what’s happening, but the truth is there is evidence that we can find ways to come together –– I have to believe that or I would sink into despair. Luckily, there are people and initiatives out there that we can look to for inspiration, and boy do we need it."

In addition to this, We Are Not Divided will support the video series Bridging Divides, hosted by Scott Shigeoka - the series will follow the artist as he interviews people on the ground working to move past divides.

Find out more HERE.

