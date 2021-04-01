David Bowie's MTV Takedown Remains A Potent Viral Moment

David Bowie remains in our hearts.

The English icon passed away in 2016, producing revolutionary music right up to his final days.

An incredible artist, he was also keen to use his platform in a production, progressive manner, lifting up those around him.

A clip of David Bowie being interviewed by a hapless MTV reporter in 1983 is once again going viral, with numerous artists discussing the potency of his message.

Shutting down attempts by the station to explain their lack of diversity, Bowie's clear-eyed approach and the urgency of his message still ring true.

Going viral once more, it has been shared by some Black music legends, with Ice T commenting: "Never forget that David Bowie checked the F outta MTV for their racial BS.. THANKS Dave! Respect."

Check out the interview below.

David Bowie would have been 73 on January 8th - expect some celebratory features on Clash.

