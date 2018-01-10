David Bowie's Glastonbury 2000 Set To Gain Official Release

David Bowie's famed Glastonbury 2000 headline set is set to gain a full release.

A legendary artist, Bowie spent the bulk of the 90s releasing adventurous material to a mixed reception, often refusing to look back at his illustrious catalogue.

Glastonbury 2000 was arguably the point that changed, with David Bowie connecting with a new generation, and opening fresh ground in the process.

A stellar headline set, the performance caused international headlines with its sheer gravitas, and it's now set to gain a full official release.

Out on November 30th, the full package will feature never before seen footage from the set alongside exclusive photography.

David Bowie wrote a diary for Time Out in the run up to the event, commenting: “As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show. Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought…big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course”.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis comments: “I often get asked what the best set I've seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie's 2000 performance is always one which I think of first. It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show”.

'David Bowie - Glastonbury 2000' will be released on November 30th.

