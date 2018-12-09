David Bowie's First Known Recording Sells At Auction

David Bowie's first known recording has sold at auction for a huge sum.

The singer appeared as plain ol' David Jones on the recording, playing with teenage South London outfit The Konrads on 'I Never Dreamed'.

Uncovered by the group's old manager David Hadfield, the tape was put up for sale at auction earlier in the week and sparked a bidding frenzy.

Eventually selling for just under £40,000 the final bid was almost quadruple the initial estimate.

On a more affordable note, the David Bowie boxset 'Chasing The Alien' goes on sale from October 21st - covering his oft misunderstood 80s era, it features eight CDs and one DVD.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.