David Bowie's Catalogue Sells For $250 Million

David Bowie's songwriting catalogue has exchanged hands for around $250 million, according to reports.

Variety broke the news , explaining that the acquisition has been in the works for several months.

Warner Chappell Music Publishing now hold the rights to the songwriter's work, following conversations with the Bowie Estate.

In all, the deal covers around 400 songs, ranging from 'Space Oddity' through to 'Blackstar', covering his 26 studio albums, those two Tin Machine LPs, and sundry soundtrack projects, live releases, and more.

Warner's Allen Grubman commented: “We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing. We are sure they will cherish it and take care of it with the greatest level of dignity.”

WCM co-chair and CEO Guy Moot added:

All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history. These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie's vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically—writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture.

His work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that have inspired millions of fans and countless innovators, not only in music, but across all the arts, fashion, and media. We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being.

