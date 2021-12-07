David Baddiel Breaks Down 'Three Lions' Streaming Royalties

David Baddiel has broken down the amount he gets paid from 'Three Lions' streams.

The 1996 track was composed by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, working alongside Lightning Seeds guru Ian Broudie.

A perennial favourite, England's run to the final of the European Championships sent 'Three Lions' racing back up the charts.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X , David Baddiel explained that the song's enduring run is skewed by the current digital music marketplace.

He told the host: "One thing I would say about that is occasionally whenever England do well and the song suddenly rises up and people love it, I always get a slightly cynical strand of men who start going on about royalties."

"And I want to say to them: 'Do you know how much you get from Spotify?' Because I believe someone worked it out. I saw a newspaper article which said that it had been downloaded at England [vs] Columbia something like 16 million times, which works out between me, Frank [Skinner] and [Lightning Seeds frontman] Ian Broudie at something like 900 quid between us!"

He joked: "So I can't retire on that I'll be honest with you!"

“Streaming’s not quite what it was.”



Yes indeed @Baddiel.



‘Three Lions’ won’t be a retirement fund for anyone @GabbyLogan :(#BrokenRecord — Tom Gray #BrokenRecord (@MrTomGray) July 11, 2021

