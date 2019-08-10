David Attenborough Recalls Björk Collaboration

Broadcaster David Attenborough has recalled working with Björk.

The two were brought together in 2013 by Channel 4, sharing a mutual concern for conservation of the natural environment.

David Attenborough looked back on their time in one another's company with NME, calling her “a very original person”.

The broadcaster is prepping his new Netflix film, with A Life On Our Planet looking back on his career while offering updates on the global situation.

“I have to be quite straightforward and say I’m not into the music scene really,” he admitted. “But when I worked with Björk (for the documentary) I took her interest in me as a considerable intellectual compliment”.

He added: “She’s a very original person and said some very nice things. I mean it’s strange music but it’s very original music!”

Continuing, David Attenborough said: “She’s very up to the mark and very concerned with the relationship between human beings and the natural world.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.