David Allred Shares Subtle, Moving New Piece 'Nature's Course'

David Allred has shared the subtle, moving new piece 'Nature's Course'.

The composer's album 'The Transition' was rightly lauded for its taut emotional impact, and this also reaches into his new work.

Incoming project 'The Cell' is essentially a mini-album, arriving on June 14th via Erased Tapes.

He explains: "'The Cell' is about warmly acknowledging the darkness in our individual lives as a strategic method of gaining a deeper understanding of how to move forward in a vastly dissonant world with optimism, harmony and light."

Lead track 'Nature's Course' is a subtle, moving work, with David Allred recording a live session at Erased Tapes' Sound Gallery in East London.

Introducing the song, he says: "'Nature’s Course' is a feeling pertaining to the way our subjective human experience is subconsciously directly related to the slow steady pace of nature and our ability to cope with our inner struggles accordingly..."

Tune in now.

