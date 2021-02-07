Dave, Stormzy Confirm New Single

It's out a week today...
Dave and Stormzy are teasing a new collaboration.

Dave confirmed news of the releases on socials a moment ago, a one off single that finds two of the best UK rap artists of their generation on one track.

It's set to be a real moment, and cements a relationship that has grown over a number of years.

Stormzy has always supported Dave right from the off - even giving his Glastonbury headline slot over to Dave and Fredo to perform their song 'Freaky Friday'.

What will this collaboration sound like? Your guess is as good as ours!

Here's the announce.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SANTAN (@santandave)

Dave and Stormzy's new single is out on July 9th.

