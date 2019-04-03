Dave Shares 'Psychodrama' Tracklisting

Dave has shared the full tracklisting for his new album 'Psychodrama'.

The London rapper drops his long-awaited debut LP this Friday (March 8th) and it follows the number one success of his single 'Freaky Friday'.

The full tracklisting is online now, and it gives a few more hints as to what fans can expect from the record.

J Hus appears on 'Disaster', while other guests include Ruelle and Burna Boy, while his emphatic new single 'Black' is topped and tailed by opening cut 'Psycho' and closing track 'Drama'.

Check out the tracklisting below:

