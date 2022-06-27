Dave Shares Insightful 'My 24th Birthday' Freestyle

Dave has shared his new freestyle 'My 24th Birthday'.

The South London artist shared his 'My 19th Birthday' freestyle at the start of his career, and he returns to the art to mark another milestone.

'My 24th Birthday' uses a spartan arrangement, allowing Dave to reach full expression as he leads a discourse on Blackness and young manhood.

The new freestyle follows his single 'Starlight', with Dave recently completing a phenomenal world tour.

Dave's most recent album 'We're All Alone In This Together' was released last year.

Check out 'My 24th Birthday' below.

- - -