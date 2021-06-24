Dave Okumu Announces Solo Album 'Knopperz'

London artist Dave Okumu is set to release new solo album 'Knopperz' on September 24th.

Known for his role in The Invisible, Dave Okumu is also a sought after songwriter in his own right, working with everyone from Arlo Parks and Jessie Ware through to St. Vincent, Grace Jones, and Adele.

New album 'Knopperz' will be released under his own name, and it's a wholly instrumental project, one that moves from hip-hop to electronics via jazz and left-field composition.

In some ways, it's a homage to J Dilla's famed 'Donuts', and incorporates aspects of riend and pianist Duval Timothy’s album, 'Sen Am'.

New single 'RTN' is online now, and it eases fans into this new universe.

Dave Okumu comments...

"At the beginning, you hear a sample of Duval's piano from the original recording which then merges into a new sonic landscape. Somehow this is what Duval's piece represented to me - a relocation, a spiritual pilgrimage, finding oneself and taking hold in alternate soil. This type of journey is never easy and is usually characterised by twists and turns, I wanted the piece to reflect that feeling."

Photo Credit: Morgan Sinclair

