Dave Haslam Confirms New Book About Record Collecting

Author and DJ Dave Haslam has detailed plans for a new book on record collecting.

The author published his memoir Sonic Youth Slept On My Floor last year, an acclaimed account of coming of age in Manchester, and the underground community has was surrounded by.

Pursuing new projects, Dave Haslam intends to release a series of mini-books he terms 'Art Decades'.

The first book tackles record collecting, and follows the belief that a record collection acts as a sort of alternative biography.

A Life in Thirty-Five Boxes: How I Survived Selling My Record Collection lands on June 13th, and it traces Dave Haslam's life and career, before ending with the DJ saying fare well to his collection - he sold 35 boxes of vinyl to Seth Troxler last year.

Pre-order the book HERE.

The full Art Decades collection looks highly intriguing - subsequent titles will include Liverpool in the early 1980s, homelessness, Courtney Love, and the life of Sylvia Plath.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.