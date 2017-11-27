Dave Grohl's New Song Is 23 Minutes Long

Foo Fighters head honcho Dave Grohl is set to release new 23 minute long song 'Play'.

The musician wrote, recorded, and produced the song on his own, and the process is captured in a new two-part documentary.

Out on August 10th, the documentary follows Dave Grohl has he pushes himself further than ever.

“Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out,” he says ; "it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

A clip is available now, with the full song 'Play' said to smash the 23 minute mark. Best set some time aside, then...

Check out a preview clip below.

For tickets to the latest Foo Fighters shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.