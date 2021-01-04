Dave Grohl Launches New Book The Storyteller

Dave Grohl has laid out plans for new book The Storyteller.

The book finds the much-loved musician looking back, leafing through adventures from a life in music.

Becoming Nirvana's drummer just before the astonishing success of 'Nevermind', he's led Foo Fighters to world fame while adapting to the challenges of the 21st century.

The Instagram account DavesTrueStories was launched last year, and allowed Dave Grohl an outlet for some of his stories.

Duly inspired, he put pen to paper and completed his memoir of sorts, The Storyteller.

"There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling. Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being."

"In March 2020, realising that my day job with the Foo Fighters was going to go on hold, I started an Instagram account (@davestruestories) and decided to focus all of my creative energy on writing some of my stories down, something I love doing but I’ve never really had the time for. I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing. The response from readers was as soul-filling as any applause in an arena."

"So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life – incredible, difficult, funny and emotional – and decided it was time to finally put them into words. Now with the amazing people at Simon & Schuster I’m excited and honoured to announce THE STORYTELLER, a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!"

The Storyteller will be released later this year - order it HERE.

