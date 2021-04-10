Dave Gahan & Soulsavers Announce New Album 'Imposter'

Dave Gahan & Soulsavers will release new album 'Imposter' on November 12th.

A true British legend for his work with Depeche Mode, Dave Gahan returns to Soulsavers for another extra-curricular project.

Out on November 12th, 'Imposter' finds the group moving through 12 hand-picked songs, material that crosses genres and time period.

It's a rare chance to hear Dave Gahan sing other people's material, but it's also much more than a standard covers record.

“When I listen to other people’s voices and songs—more importantly the way they sing them and interpret the words—I feel at home,” Dave Gahan says in a press note. “I identify with it. It comforts me more than anything else. There’s not one performer on the record who I haven’t been moved by.”

He adds, “I know we made something special, and I hope other people feel that and it takes them on a little kind of trip—especially people who love music and have for years.”

Woking alongside Rich Machin, the duo drew the band together in November 2019, working cheek-by-jowl at Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, California.

Dave notes: “This was the first time we were all in one space. It was kind of lucky [timing] as well… Arriving at Shangri-La every day, it was magical. We’d have coffee, go in, and work.”

Material on the record was penned by Neil Young and Bob Dylan, Charile Chaplin and PJ Harvey, while the project kicks off with a version of Cat Power's 'Metal Heart', due for release on October 8th.

'Imposter' will be released on November 12th. Tracklisting:

The Dark End of the Street

Strange Religion

Lilac Wine

I Held My Baby Last Night

A Man Needs a Maid

Metal Heart

Shut Me Down

Where My Love Lies Asleep

Smile

The Desperate Kingdom of Love

Not Dark Yet

Always On My Mind

