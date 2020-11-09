Dave East Lambasts Delta Airlines, Says He Was Victim Of "Racist Harassment"

Dave East has accused a Delta Airlines employee of "racist harassment".

The rapper posted a video of the incident to his Instagram, which finds him being confronted on a flight.

He writes alongside the video: "Fucc Delta! Racist Ain’t Even The Word!"

He added: "This Jamaican Man Defending me and He dont even know me!!!! He watched the racist harassment!!!!"

Continuing, Dave East wrote: "Delta Airlines Y’all Need To Stop Hiring these racist, stupid, ignorant TRUMP supporters that get nervous when they see a PERSON OF COLOR in first class!!! Bitch just ask me what I want to drink and keep it pushing!!!! Shit got me Ho."

Dave East released his new album 'Karma 3' earlier this year, and has won the support of rap heavyweights such as Nas.

