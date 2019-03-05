Dave East Confirms Debut Album 'Survival'

Multi-talented hip-hop star Dave East has confirmed plans for debut album 'Survival'.

Fresh from starring as Method Man in critically acclaimed mini-series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, the rapper is now focussing on his next music project.

With his mixtapes clocking up more than one billion streams, Dave East will release his long-awaited album 'Survival' on November 8th.

A full tour - including Dublin and London shows - is planned, with the rapper sharing brand new single 'Alone'.

One of the first things to emerge from the record, 'Alone' features a guest spot from Jacquees.

Tune in now.

Dave East will release new album 'Survival' on November 8th. Catch him live:

December

1 Dublin Voodoo Lounge

3 London Electric Brixton

