Dave East Announces New Project 'Karma 3'

Hip-hop star Dave East has confirmed plans for new project 'Karma 3'.

The New York artist enjoyed a stellar 2019, culminating in the release of his debut album 'Survival'.

Alongside this, Dave East arguably stole the show in his role as Method Man in critically acclaimed mini-series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

The lockdown seems to have given him the space he needs to focus on creativity, with a full project incoming.

'Karma 3' lands on August 14th, and you can pre-save the project now.

