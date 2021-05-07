Dave Announces New Album 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Dave will release second album 'We're All Alone In This Together' on July 23rd.
The Streatham rapper's extraordinary debut album became a landmark release, with 2019's 'Psychodrama' scooping the Mercury and a BRIT Award.
Heading back to the studio, Dave broke cover a few days ago to confirm news of a Stormzy collaboration.
The single lands on July 9th, and it's actually the lead-in to the rapper's second album.
'We're All Alone In This Together' will be released on July 23rd, and you can pre-order it now.
WE’RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER— SANTAN (@Santandave1) July 5, 2021
MY SECOND ALBUM
23rd JULY 2021
PRE-ORDER NOW: https://t.co/PEgvSB21LV pic.twitter.com/vofTEWwHGr
