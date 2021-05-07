Dave Announces New Album 'We're All Alone In This Together'

It's out on July 23rd...
Robin Murray
News
05 · 07 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 05 · 07 · 2021
0

Dave will release second album 'We're All Alone In This Together' on July 23rd.

The Streatham rapper's extraordinary debut album became a landmark release, with 2019's 'Psychodrama' scooping the Mercury and a BRIT Award.

Heading back to the studio, Dave broke cover a few days ago to confirm news of a Stormzy collaboration.

The single lands on July 9th, and it's actually the lead-in to the rapper's second album.

'We're All Alone In This Together' will be released on July 23rd, and you can pre-order it now.

- - -

Dave
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash: