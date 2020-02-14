Daughters Of Reykjavik Make A Statement With 'Fools Gold'

Nine-piece all-female Icelandic rap force Daughters Of Reykjavik have shared new single 'Fools Gold'.

The band's second album 'Soft Spot' lands in April, with the group recently confirming a slot at Iceland Airwaves.

New single 'Fools Gold' is out now, and it's a concise, focussed, defiantly pop-centric return from the defiant rap force.

Launched a few moments ago, 'Fools Gold' feels like a real statement, a blast of energy that could demolish those mid-winter blues.

The group's Katrín Helga Andrésdóttir comments...

"Our latest single 'Fools Gold' is probably the poppiest song on the album. It’s called 'Soft Spot' and it refers to the fact that we are moving away from the aggression that we came into the rap scene with, moving into this man's world with both middle fingers up in the air."

"Now we’re taking a step back and allowing ourselves to put our shields down. This song is a mixture of both the attitude and the badassness, and also the softness and the girliness."

Tune in now.

