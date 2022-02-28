Daughters Of Reykjavík Share Eurovision Banger 'Turn This Around'

All-female Icelandic rap choir Daughters of Reykjavík have shared their new single 'Turn This Around'.

Out now, the track won the regional heats to represent Iceland at this year's Eurovision song contest.

The group have big shoes to fill, of course, with last year's contestant Daði Freyr supplying one of the competition's most irresistible ear-worms.

Thankfully, Daughters Of Reykjavík have prepped an all-out banger, with 'Turn This Around' erupting out of the speakers.

The group formed at a series of open-mic nights, a loose knit collective of more than 20 female identifying artists who wanted to speak their truth.

Settling on an eight-strong line up, Daughters Of Reykjavík push empowerment to the fore on new single 'Turn This Around'.

The group comment...

'Turn This Around' is a song that represents the energy Daughters of Reykjavík possess and give. It is a song made to inspire people to move, to change, to take action and to love themselves and others. It represents the space we can take up if we so choose as well as the things we can give...

Tune in now.

- - -