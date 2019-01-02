Daughter Deliver A Haunted Take On Frightened Rabbit's 'Poke'

Daughter have shared a haunted take on Frightened Rabbit's 'Poke'.

Frightened Rabbit have pieced together new compilation album 'Tiny Changes', which features new renditions of material taken from their wonderful album 'The Midnight Organ Fight'.

Out on July 12th, 'Tiny Changes' features some remarkable performances , including Julien Baker, Biffy Clyro, Death Cab For Cutie, and more.

Daughter have become involved in the project, with the UK three-piece recording a sparse, intensely emotional take on 'Poke'.

A real high point on a marvellous record, they twist and turn 'Poke' in fresh directions, with Elena Tonra savouring those extraordinary lyrics.

Will the line "kick its cunt in" ever sound as beautiful again...? Tune in now.

'Tiny Changes' will be released on July 12th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.