Datblygu leader David R. Edwards has died, it has been announced.

The group - who named translates as 'develop' or 'developing' - emerged from the tail end of the post-punk period, becoming a universe unto themselves.

A pioneering Welsh language group, the patronage of John Peel - the project recorded numerous late night sessions - led to them being referred to somewhat reductively as 'The Welsh Fall'.

As handy as that descriptor is as a marketing tool for newbies, the truth is Datblygu's work draws on an entirely distinct and separate tradition, interweaving left-wing politics, Welsh history, and science fiction in a framework that moves from angular guitar led songwriting to off piste synth pop and beyond.

Releasing numerous albums on Ankst Music throughout the 80s, Datblygu splintered in 1995, before resuming activities in 2008.

Led by David R. Edwards from their inception, Datblygu's second chapter ranks alongside their first in terms of fascinating music; the well-received full length 'Cwm Gwagle' was released only last year.

Hailed as a formative influence by Gorky's Zygotic Mynki and Super Furry Animals - who covered Datblygu on their own Welsh language album 'Mwng' - David R. Edwards constructed a formidable, singular catalogue.

Ankst Music confirmed his passing a few moments ago; Edwards died at home over the weekend. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

