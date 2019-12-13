Das Mörtal Shares New Album 'Miami Beach Witches' In Full

Das Mörtal has shared his new album 'Miami Beach Witches' in its entirety.

The eccentric producer - real name Cristobal Cortes - walks his own path, gothic textures wrapped around the machinery of electronic music.

Recently working on film score projects, there's a cinematic touch to his new album, perhaps his broadest statement yet.

Out in just a few hours , 'Miami Beach Witches' has all the flavour of the Hallowe'en season, one that taps into lockdown loneliness.

As he puts it: “[The album] is collection of uplifting tracks that gradually became tainted by feelings of loneliness and social anxiety.”

The Chilean-Canadian producer is currently lining up a special launch performance, an immersive show at Montreal's SAT.

Can't make it? Well it's be streamed live online through his social channels.

Check out 'Miami Beach Witches' below.