Das Body's 'Graceland' Offers Frozen Post-Disco Thrills

Das Body are only just beginning to sketch out their universe, only just beginning to detail the outline of their realm.

Their debut EP - self-titled, of course - arrives on September 28th (order LINK ), led by recent dark-pop single 'Boys'.

A frozen slice of 80s machine funk, the single is now followed by something different, something that plies an outsider aesthetic.

'Graceland' feels like early Madonna sluiced through the Drive soundtrack, as if Chromatics had suddenly decided to remix Robyn.

Driving head-long past neon-lit fjords, it's powered by Elie Linden's dramatic vocal. She explains:

'Graceland' "is more of a feeling than a song. Playing it live feels like starring in a neo-noir movie with Elvis. Graceland is like a battle between the never-ending drumbeat and the unsettling vocals, held together by some simple chords. It was an intense journey to write, it's an intense journey to play and it's probably an intense listen."

Set to play Norway's Oya festival this weekend, this is the perfect opportunity to soak up Das Body.

Tune in now.

Catch Das Body at the following shows:

August

28 Bergen, Norway USF Verftet

29 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

