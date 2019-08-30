Darkstar Announce New Album 'Civic Jams'

Darkstar will release new album 'Civic Jams' on June 19th.

The electronic group's 2015 album 'Foam Island' was utterly outstanding, an intricate, insightful harbinger of encroaching political anger across the country.

Since then, the band have returned to source, and new album 'Civic Jams' represents a further, quite distinct, chapter.

Out on June 19th via Warp, it's led by 'Jam', and the track's stark title belies the intricate conversation in its source between ethereal shoegaze and the UK hardcore continuum.

Discussing the single, Darkstar explain:

"'Jam' is like a peripheral two step banger. Like if you were listening to your neighbour playing tunes through the wall or a car sped past and the bass reverberated out. It’s built with all those classic two step presets from an altern8 sample pack we found online. The organ bass is too tempting and satisfying not to use and with Jam we were able to link it in nicely. We called it Jam cos it’s a Jam duh."

They continue: "This was all planned to go out into a world that wasn't going through a pandemic. We don't know what we feel about releasing music in this climate to be frank. Everything we tried to touch on with regards to tangible space and shared moments on the record seems like we were concerned about a luxury we didn't know could be reduced further."

"With everyone going through isolation in one form or another it certainly asks the question of what people can do to help each other. We made a record and if even just a small number of people can take comfort in it it's more than done its job."

Check out 'Jam' below.

'Civic Jams' will be released on June 19th.

Photo Credit: Cieron Magat

