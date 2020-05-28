Darkside Announce First Album In Seven Years

Darkside have reconvened, with new album 'Spiral' set to be released next year.

The project hinges on Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, with the pair releasing their debut album together in 2011.

Disbanding in 2014, Darkside is now back, with a full album due out in 2021 via Matador.

Details of 'Spiral' are thin on the ground as yet, but it consists of work recorded between 2018 and late 2019.

New piece 'Liberty Bell' leads the way - check it out below.

'Spiral' is out in 2021 through Matador Records.

