Dark Sky Return With New EP 'Cold Harbour'

Electronic project Dark Sky will return with new EP 'Cold Harbour' later this year.

Dark Sky have slimmed down to one member, with the project now being driven by founder Matt Benyayer.

Frequently releasing material through Monkeytown Records, the project's new EP 'Cold Harbour' will be self-released.

Working independently, Dark Sky will drop their 'Cold Harbour' EP later this year, while the title cut is online now.

Having aired in a Bonobo driven fabric mix a few months back, 'Cold Harbour' may well be familiar to you - warm, pulsating electronics, it features members of Afriquoi.

Tune in now.

<a href="http://dark-sky.bandcamp.com/album/cold-harbour">Cold Harbour by Dark Sky</a>

