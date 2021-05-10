Darius Teams With Benny Sings On Lush New Single 'Rise'

French producer Darius combines with Benny Sings on new single 'Rise'.

Darius matches new elements against a sense of the classic, infusing his house template with elements of disco.

Gradually building an individual voice, Darius is ready to move forwards, inviting other artists into his creative universe.

New single 'Rise' pits his nuanced, textured take on digital melody against vocals from Dutch artist Benny Sings.

Signed to esteemed imprint Stones Throw, his performance lifts Darius' music to another level, adding a different spin on his classy club tropes.

Darius explains...

"When I started my career, I spent hours and nights listening to and sampling many artists such as George Benson, Ray Parker Jr, Surface, Imagination, Patrice Rushen, Kool & the Gang, Rene & Angela etc."

"These are musical genres that, for years, have always immediately touched and inspired me. To find this touch and retro groove that can be found on 'Rise', it was important to me that all the instruments be played live: bass, guitar, Rhodes, piano, drums. It was a great pleasure to produce this track because today it's an opportunity for me to pay tribute to these artists, it's a return to the roots".

Tune in now.

