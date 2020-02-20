D'Arcy Spiller Returns With Beautiful New Single 'What In Hell'

D'Arcy Spiller allows her art and her music to become uniquely intertwined.

The songwriter has spent the past two years traversing immense personal changes, living, travelling, and studying across Sydney, Melbourne, and Los Angeles.

Debut single 'Cry All Night' allowed her to bring these feelings into focus, patching her evocative songwriting against subtle pop elements.

With an EP incoming, D'Arcy is ready to share new single 'What In Hell', and it's a personal exorcism-of-sorts.

Dark,beautiful, and explicitly personal, 'What In Hell' is a song of discovery, one that connects her tender feelings to the outside world.

In her words, it's a song "for everyone else who has those dark spots..."

"'What In Hell' is about duality in the journey to self-discovery," she continues. "There are moments along the way, where you battle to ignore the real you but eventually we find parts of us we never knew existed."

We're able to share the video now, placing D'Arcy Spiller's ruminations in a twilight context. She says: "The video expresses the internal struggle of balancing light and dark. There are darker undertones the universe tests us with, wanting us to give in."

Tune in now.

