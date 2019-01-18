Dar Disku Are Digging Into The Roots Of Middle Eastern Disco

To Western eyes, the Middle East is a place of political turmoil, religious tension, and warfare.

To those on the ground, though, ordinary life has to continue, meaning that the area's creative life is forever flowering.

DJ and production pairing Dar Disku have strong roots in the Middle East, and they're busying putting together a global diasporic community of beat makers and crate diggers.

A duo who will stop at nothing in search of the perfect beat, Dar Disku are seeking out hidden paths into the forgotten discos of the Middle East.

A new two-track release is intended to kick out the jams are your local Hafla - the Middle Eastern word for a party or rave - and it's a stellar one-two of disco abandon.

The A-side features a bass heavy edit of Sarya Al Sawas' edit 'Bas Asma3 Mini', crafted by Dar Disku signing Moving Still.

He explains: “I first played the original of Bas Asma3 Mini at a sold out show in the sugar club. Immediately I couldn't believe the reaction it got. The next day I just decided to make an edit of it for myself to play out. and include in my live show. It's surreal moment when you change up a song you already love and combine it with elements you love electronically for yourself, but others end up liking it too...”

On the flip Dar Disku supply a new edit, with 'Ya Mahmud' utilising vocals from Indonesian group Orkes Kelana Ria - the record was first released in 1961, and forms a cornerstone of the Orkes Melayu genre.

A real trip, both cuts are heady explorations of old and new, uniting hyper-localised scenes with a global network of aural fanatics.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.