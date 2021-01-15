Danny L Harle Unveils 'Harlecore'

Danny L Harle has unveiled plans for interactive club experience 'Harlecore'.

The project opens its (virtual) doors on February 26th, and could well be the producer's most ambitious project yet.

2020 brought production work with Rinas Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Charli XCX, but 'Harlecore' is put, undiluted Danny L Harle.

Offering a glimpse of his spiritual home, the club’s four residents - DJ Danny, MC Boing, DJ Mayhem and DJ Ocean - all occupy a different room of Club Harlecore.

Two tracks are live online now, with DJ Danny’s ‘On A Mountain’ and MC Boing’s ‘Boing Beat’ moving from lush trash through to eye-melting gabber.

Check out the video for 'On A Mountain' below.

'Harlecore' opens on February 26th.

