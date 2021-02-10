Danny L Harle Introduces DJ Mayhem, DJ Ocean Monikers

Danny L Harle has shared two new songs, illustrating two dichotomous areas of his music.

The producer's ambitious new project 'Club Harlecore' is essentially a series of shifting cyphers, illuminating various areas of his aesthetic appetite.

'Club Harlecore' is a series of distinct tracks, opening with two cuts last month.

This new instalment opens with a colour-saturated visuals for DJ Mayhem's gabber burner 'Interlocked', before moving into DJ Ocean's rather more sedate 'Ocean's Theme'.

A contradictory pairing, they seem to emphasis the stark nuance in Danny L Harle's work.

Check out both cuts below.

'Club Harlecore' will be released in full on February 26th.

