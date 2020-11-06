Danny Howard Remixes EDX Take On 'The Time Is Now'

Moloko's 'The Time Is Now' remains one of the group's best-loved singles.

A supreme distillation of their disco roots and pop ambition, the slinky bassline and perfectly strummed acoustic underpin a mighty vocal from Roisin Murphy.

Swiss producer EDX shared his take on the song earlier this year, and it became a massive favourite with fans.

Re-tooling 'The Time Is Now' as an electronic hit, EDX proved that Moloko's pristine songwriting can exist in different realms.

With summer getting under way, Danny Howard has now taken on this EDX version, throwing some frisky house shapes in the process.

An instrumental led remix, he lets the vocal slide away to reveal the glistening club-focussed chassis underneath.

Tune in now.

