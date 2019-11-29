Danny Brown To Host Grand Theft Auto Radio Station

Danny Brown will host a special station on the new update of Grand Theft Auto V.

The internationally successful game will update on December 12th, complete with new station iFruit Radio.

Rap extrovert Danny Brown will chair the station, and it's output will feature material from slowthai, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, J Hus, D Double E, and more.

Skepta is set to appear on the station as a special guest, echoing previous GTA hosts ranging from Flying Lotus to Gilles Peterson.

The incoming station is also set to include a brand new song by Baauer and Channel Tres - titled 'Ready To Go', the special guest is Danny Brown.

iFruit Radio hits Grand Theft Auto V on December 12th.

Photo Credit: Tom Keelan

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.