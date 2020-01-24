Danny Brown, Run The Jewels Rip It Up In A Brooklyn Warehouse In '3 Tearz'

Danny Brown has shared the fantastic video for '3 Tearz'.

The rapper's superb album 'uknowhatimsayin¿' is out now, one of 2019's most provocative, powerful, and essential releases.

Run The Jewels sparred with the hip-hop star on '3 Tearz', and they hit up a Brooklyn warehouser recently for a special performance.

Just 100 fans were invited down, each one armed with a camera on their phone.

Director Colin Read was tasked with piecing the photo together, an extraordinary collage that captures the mania of a Danny Brown performance.

Tune in now.

Catch Danny Brown at the following shows:

April

1 Dublin The Academy

3 Bristol Trinity Centre

6 London Village Underground

7 Brighton Concorde 2

