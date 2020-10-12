Danny Boyle To Direct New Sex Pistols Mini Series

Danny Boyle is set to direct a new six part series on the story of the Sex Pistols.

The punk godheads form the crux of the new series, which is based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoirs.

The six part series is titled PISTOL, with production set to begin this March. Written by Craig Pearce, Pistol stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Fabien Frankel, Dylan Llewellyn, Maisie Williams, Sydney Chandler and Emma Appleton.

“Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” says Danny Boyle.

“This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture...where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols.”

“At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac - a hero for the times - Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

It's not the only music project Danny Boyle is working on right now - he's also directing the adaptation of Alan McGee's book Creation Stories.

PISTOL will begin production in March.

