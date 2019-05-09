Danish Talent OK OK Finds His Own Path With 'Flightmode'

Danish talent OK OK is ready to share his new single 'Flightmode' - tune in now.

A project centred on the imagination of Oliver Kincaid, the producer is rapidly overhauling a kind of Euro-centric pop vision with his outsider sensibilities.

Hyper-glo synths, trap-leaning rhythms, and ultra-digital songwriting make for a potent vision, one that expands with each passing project.

Recently turning OK OK into a full-blown live act, he's begun working with his brother Nicholas Kincaid on bass and Felix Ewert on drums, alongside old friend from art school, the DJ and performer Victor Nuno.

New single 'Flightmode' contains a slice of this momentum, its blazing electronics fused with OK OK's effortless sense of control.

He tells Clash...

"Both self-produced and self-penned, 'Flightmode' is about self-determination....the urge to choose your own path...to ride your own wave."

"A tribute to (and dream of) pure confidence, and riffing on the theme of 'ignorance is bliss', it's about soaring above self-doubt as I transition from producer to solo artist."

Tune in now.

