Danish Alt-Pop Aesthete OK OK Shares 'Lightyear'

Danish alt-pop auteur OK OK has shared his new single 'Lightyear'.

The dazzling aesthete previously worked on a highly successful Danish pop project, before opting for a quieter existence.

Taking a backseat, the producer - real name Oliver Kincaid - didn't give up making music, in fact it only increased his passion.

OK OK is his solo venture, and a full EP is incoming from this extraordinary voice.

Impeccable alt-pop that dares to be different, OK OK surges into fresh territories while remaining resolutely accessible.

New cut 'Lightyear' airs through Clash, and it fuses some familiar tropes with breathtakingly adventurous production techniques.

Blessed with an incredibly catchy chorus, there's even a Morricone reference in there. Speaking to Clash, OK OK labels 'Lightyear' a "psychedelic western movie..."

"A contrast between an acoustic verse, banjos and whistled phrases reminiscent of the western film scores of Ennio Morricone, and a hallucinatory sub-heavy chorus."

"The song is about being trapped in your mind, when you focus on the idea of the perfect relationship. How it should be. How it was. How you all at once limit yourself and your opportunities to move forward after a breakup, as well as your opportunities to attach yourself to new energy and new love. You’re lost in your own world. It’s a stranger to yourself mentality. Lonely nights on the prairie."

Tune in now.

