Daniel O'Sullivan Shares Gorgeous New Piece 'Blue Music: Angelic Architecture'

English composer Daniel O'Sullivan has shared new piece 'Blue Music: Angelic Architecture'.

Known for his work with Grumbling Fur, O'Sullivan has contributed to a wide variety of excellent projects, most recently performing with This Is Not This Heat, a reincarnation of seminal post-punk project This Heat.

Looking ahead, Daniel O'Sullivan will share a new EP on May 15th, with 'The Colour Of Entropy (In Three Stages)' being supported by Sleeperhold Publications.

Opening track 'Blue Music: Angelic Architecture' is an indication of the pleasures to follow, with its slow pace illuminating the nuanced textural interplay.

Each part locks into the next, building into something grand but also breezy and open, allowing plenty of space to permeate the piece.

As Daniel puts it: “I want to make the unexpected sound inevitable...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.