Daniel Knox Shares Deeply Affecting New Song 'Fall Apart'

Daniel Knox has shared his powerful new single 'Fall Apart'.

The songwriter's new album 'Won't You Take Me With You' is out on January 15th, a record replete with stark lyrical flourishes.

New single 'Fall Apart' is online now, and it finds Daniel Knox illuminated by the cracks in our lives, the spaces that allow light to shine through.

He comments...

"I wouldn’t mind anyone mistaking this for a love song but I really meant it for everyone. Sometimes I look at the cracks in things in a sentimental way, but other times I look around and think ‘what happened to this place’? That goes for my home, the city where I live, my body, and the entire world. Any place you reside you end up damaging somehow. There’s that part you’ve been meaning to fix for ages but it just gets away from you."

"I’m an optimistic person but I think that true optimism comes with acceptance. You have to be able to set the table in the middle of a cyclone sometimes if you want to get on with things."

Mofoland have worked on the animated video, which you can find below.

'Won't You Take Me With You' is out on January 15th.

