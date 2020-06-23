Daniel Johnston Box Set Confirmed For Record Store Day

Daniel Johnston's work will be celebrated in a new box set.

The special Record Store Day release comprises several out of print albums, alongside some cool merch.

Only 500 copies will be available, with 'The End Is Never Really Over' following the much-loved songwriter's death last year.

The box set features vinyl copies of two albums - '1990' and 'Artistic Vice' - alongside seven stickers of Daniel's inimitable doodles, and a 16 page art-book.

Alongside this, you'll get a Jeremiah the Frog pin, and a Daniel Johnston x FOLK Clothing tee with the songwriter's Captain America ‘End of the Show’ drawing.

Pretty damn snazzy, we're sure you'll agree. 'The End Is Never Really Over' is out on August 29th - order LINK.

