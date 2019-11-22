Daniel Ek's Words Spark A Wave Of Protest Against Spotify

Musicians are outraged by his stance...
Robin Murray
News
02 · 08 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 02 · 08 · 2020
0

An interview with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has sparked a wave of protests against the company.

The streaming giant have come under pressure due to their royalty rates, with many also pointing to the major label strangehold that seems to exist on the platform.

Chatting to Music Ally, Daniel Ek labelled this a "narrative fallacy" and proposed another solution - musicians aren't working hard enough.

He insisted: "Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape... where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.”

Ouch.

His words inadvertantly created an avalanche of criticism towards Spotify from musicians - here's just a few outraged replies.

spotify
-

