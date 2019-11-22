Daniel Ek's Words Spark A Wave Of Protest Against Spotify

An interview with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has sparked a wave of protests against the company.

The streaming giant have come under pressure due to their royalty rates, with many also pointing to the major label strangehold that seems to exist on the platform.

Chatting to Music Ally , Daniel Ek labelled this a "narrative fallacy" and proposed another solution - musicians aren't working hard enough.

He insisted: "Some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape... where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.”

Ouch.

His words inadvertantly created an avalanche of criticism towards Spotify from musicians - here's just a few outraged replies.

Millionaire Daniel Ek telling us how it is here. What are we to do? Im tired of having to kiss the arses of these companies that exploit me and other music makers. We need the whole music community (including fans) to come together and demand change. https://t.co/88NaecyOtH — Nadine Shah (@nadineshah) August 1, 2020

it is extremely clear that @Spotify billionaire daniel ek has never made music, or art of any kind for that matter. he refuses to understand there's a difference between commodities and art. the potential for cultural growth will suffer because of it. — ZOLA JESUS OF TSUSHIMA (@ZOLAJESUS) July 30, 2020

While you (the listener) benefit & enjoy spotify, it's part of what's killing a major income stream for artist/creators. The amount of artists "rich enough" to withstand this loss are about .0001%. Daniel Ek's solution is for us to write & record more on our dime?! Fuck him! https://t.co/IpPy7QCQWB — Dee Snider (@deesnider) August 1, 2020

“It’s your fault I don’t pay you fairly.” https://t.co/TsV2EWAllb — Aidan Moffat (@AidanJohnMoffat) July 31, 2020

This no-talent payola motherf*^ker is gonna spout this utter bullshit? Even major label artists w/all the resources in the world aren’t releasing more than an album a year, my dude. So where does that leave the rest of us? Out of touch. Shameful @Spotifyhttps://t.co/bdCQHgHp00 — morgan james (@morganajames) August 2, 2020

There are quite a few artists that do very well out of Spotify

Most of them own the rights themselves and the music is fuckin awful non descriptive live style tunes.

So look out for my “chilled beats” collection coming soon. https://t.co/xOC6b23UvU — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) August 2, 2020

The contempt with which this man and all like him hold artists is beyond parody. He either doesn’t realise how bad he sounds or doesn’t care. I imagine his billions help him sleep at night https://t.co/wLjQLCKXz0 — Danny McNamara (@dannymcnamara) August 1, 2020

How dare this c**t tell us how to make our music! https://t.co/jdhkmmOOcW. Id like us all to stop him having any of it.Fucking outrageous. pic.twitter.com/uBUAtvKBh3 — adrian utley (@adrianutley) August 1, 2020

