Daniel Caesar Nabs Koffee For New 'Cyanide' Remix

Daniel Caesar has shared a new Koffee enhanced remix of 'Cyanide'.

The Grammy award winning R&B performer returned to his home city of Toronto over the weekend, lining up two nights at Budweiser Stage.

With his album 'CASE STUDY 01' still resonating, Daniel Caesar decided to give 17,000 plus fans a treat.

This spicy remix of 'Cyanide' features Koffee, and the Brixton based reggae force amplifies the energy of the original.

Spinning Daniel Caesar's music in a fresh direction, it's a cool flip on the fan favourite.

Tune in now.

