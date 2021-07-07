Daniel Avery's 'Hazel And Gold' Revels In Communal Energy

Daniel Avery has always sought out the energy of a crowd.

Whether it's those early fabric residency sets, his festival spots around the world, or his finessed, one off headline shows, the London based producer is absorbed in the conversation with his audience.

2020, however, severed that connection. Turning inwards, he worked continuously throughout the pandemic, getting his thoughts down on tape.

A few weeks ago, he shared the surprise album 'Together In Static' in full, and then played a special event at a church in East London.

St John at Hackney is a beautiful building, a hub for communion that finally brought Daniel Avery back in sync with the performance space.

Thankfully, director Tom Andrew was on hand to capture those special moments, which form the fulcrum of this new video.

'Hazel And Gold' is imbued with spectral energy, matching Daniel Avery's increasing fondness for industrial tones with a beatific sense of the ambient.

He comments...

"This video is taken from the live film Together In Static recorded at Hackney Church in May. It goes without saying that it felt special to share that energy with others again particularly in such a beautiful setting. The live show has been a long time in the making and this is just the beginning. I will see you all on the other side very soon."

Tune in now.