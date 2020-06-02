Daniel Avery Shares Two Beautiful New Songs

Daniel Avery has shared two new songs alongside 'Into The Arms Of Stillness'.

The piece is one of the real fulcrums on recent album 'Love + Light', a record that stands as one of UK dance music's most eloquent 2020 releases.

Since then, Daniel Avery has shared his transcendent Weatherall tribute 'Lone Swordsman' , and this atmosphere permeates his new work.

Album cut 'Into The Arms Of Stillness' will be given a full vinyl release on November 27th, alongside two beautiful new pieces.

Daniel Avery introduces them...

“‘Petrol Blue’ was written in a studio at the very edge of the country. The views across the water without a single sight on the horizon always create a certain atmosphere in my mind, some kind of unknowing warmth. Real life seems pretty distant in those moments. The track came about quickly, in the space of a few hours, and filled the room immediately. It’s named after my own little space down by the water that continues to be its own escape and a constant source of creativity. I owe my life to that metal box right now.”

“Also included here is an alternative version of ‘Into The Arms Of Stillness’, the voice recounting the joy of when that first strobe light enters your soul. We’ll be back to that place before we know it.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://danielavery.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-arms-of-stillness" href="https://danielavery.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-arms-of-stillness">Into The Arms Of Stillness by Daniel Avery</a>

