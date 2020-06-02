Daniel Avery Shares 'Love + Light' Visuals

Daniel Avery has shared the full audio-visual version of new album 'Love + Light'.

The surprise album was crafted during lockdown, and finds the London based producer embracing blissful ambience and rugged club textures within the same project.

Out now, 'Love + Light' - the title came to him in a dream - has been augmented by a full visual project, crafted by Australian designer Greg Hodgson.

The two worked on previous video 'Think About What You Love', and the new imagery was drafted via feedback loops.

"I've always found Daniel Avery's music to be explorative and adventurous," Hodgson explains. "You can tell he’s more interested in exploring unknown realms in real time with his sound than hunting for some sort of mathematical musical precision."

"I've embraced that way of thinking while producing this series of videos - I hunkered down in my darkened studio in Northern NSW with my chain of analogue video gear and old CRT monitors and approached the whole project in a live improvised way."

"Every track has begun with a feedback loop using my trusty old VHS Camera pointing at an old television screen from the '80s with the signal being sent in an infinite loop between camera and screen. Inserted into this loop is my chain of analogue video gear, each with its own character and ability to shape the signal that flows through it."

