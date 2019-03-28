Daniel Avery Shares 'Falling Light' Score

Daniel Avery has shared the audio from his 'Falling Light' score project.

The producer worked on the project with Flat-e, with Falling Light given its premiere at Leeds International Festival.

With the festive season in full swing Daniel Avery has shared a glimpse of the premiere, alongside a download link to the full audio.

Grab the audio from the installation HERE and check out footage below.

